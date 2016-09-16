Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/08/2017 à 21:32.
Modéré le 23/08/2017 à 21:32.
HSB live @ Summer Breeze - 23/08 21:32
Heaven Shall Burn était au Summer Breeze Festival. La captation de leur prestation en qualité professionnelle est à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Heaven Shall Burn
LP : Wanderer
Label : Century Media
LP : Wanderer
Label : Century Media
The loss of fury
Bring the war home
Passage of the crane
They shall not pass
Downshifter
Prey to God
Agent orange (Bonustrack)
My heart is my compass
Save me
Corium
Extermination order
A river of crimson
The cry of mankind
Setliste :
Intro
The loss of fury
Bring the war home
Voice of the voiceless
Land of the upright ones
The only truth
Forlorn skies
Corium
Combat
Passage of the crane
Downshifter
The omen
Hunters will be hunted
Counterweight
Endzeit
They shall not pass
Godiva
Black tears
