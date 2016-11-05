Modéré le 19/08/2017 à 11:28.
Le label Nuclear Blast fêtera ses 30 ans en sortant fin octobre un coffret (limité à 1000 exemplaires) de 7 vinyles (en vert bien dégueu) regroupant 86 titres avec Behemoth, Immortal, Slayer, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Machine Head, Epica, In Flames, Fear Factory, Pain, Meshuggah, Hatebreed, Sepultura, Soulfly, Blues Pills, Opeth, Enslaved... Le track-listing complet à la suite. [plus d'infos]
LP 1:
Side A:
01 Dimmu Borgir - "Mourning Palace"
02 Hypocrisy - "Roswell 47"
03 Children Of Bodom - "Morrigan"
04 Behemoth - "Ov Fire And The Void"
05 Immortal - "Hordes To War"
06 Benediction - "The Grotesque"
Side B:
01 Carcass - "Unfit For Human Consumption"
02 Kataklysm - "In Shadows & Dust"
03 Memoriam - "Memoriam"
04 Soilwork - "As We Speak"
05 Cradle Of Filth - "Blackest Magick In Practice"
06 Equilibrium - "Born To Be Epic"
LP 2:
Side A:
01 Slayer - "Repentless"
02 Lamb Of God - "Still Echoes"
03 Testament - "More Than Meets The Eye"
04 Overkill - "Ironbound"
05 Exodus - "Salt The Wound"
06 Death Angel - "Sonic Beatdown"
Side B:
01 Kreator - "Gods Of Violence"
02 Anthrax - "For All Kings"
03 Machine Head - "Killers & Kings"
04 Destruction - "Thrash Till Death"
05 Tankard - "A Girl Called Cerveza"
06 Die Apokalyptischen Reiter - "Unter Der Asche"
LP 3:
Side A:
01 Accept - "Teutonic Terror"
02 Blind Guardian - "Fly"
03 Helloween - "Lost In America"
04 Primal Fear - "Seven Seals"
05 Threshold - "Staring At The Sun"
06 Rage - "The Devil Strikes Again"
Side B:
01 Sabaton - "To Hell And Back"
02 Edguy - "Superheroes"
03 Battle Beast - "Over The Top"
04 Metal Church - "Killing Your Time"
05 Doro - "Raise Your Fist In The Air"
06 Black Star Riders - "Heavy Fire"
07 Hammerfall - "Hearts On Fire"
LP 4:
Side A:
01 Nightwish - "Élan"
02 Avantasia - "Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose"
03 Amorphis - "Silver Bride"
04 Eluveitie - "Omnos"
05 Sonata Arctica - "The Wolves Die Young"
06 Luca Turilli's Rhapsody - "Rosenkreuz"
Side B:
01 Therion - "To Mega Therion"
02 Epica - "Never Enough"
03 Twilight Force - "Powerwind"
04 Symphony X - "Without You"
05 The Kovenant - "New World Order"
LP 5:
Side A:
01 In Flames - "The End"
02 Fear Factory - "Dielectric"
03 Pain - "Call Me"
04 Devil You Know - "Shattered Silence"
05 Mantar - "Era Borealis"
06 Grand Magus - "Triumph And Power"
Side B:
01 Meshuggah - "Future Breed Machine"
02 Hatebreed - "Honor Never Dies"
03 Sepultura - "I Am The Enemy"
04 Killer Be Killed - "Wings Of Feather And Wax"
05 Discharge - "Infected"
06 Agnostic Front - "The American Dream Died"
07 Soulfly - "We Sold Our Souls To Metal"
08 Madball - "Hardcore Lives"
09 Rise Of The Northstar - "Samurai Spirit"
LP 6:
Side A:
01 Blues Pills - "Lady In Gold"
02 Kadavar - "Last Living Dinosaur"
03 Witchcraft - "It's Not Because Of You"
04 Graveyard - "The Apple & The Tree"
05 Crobot - "Legend Of the Spaceborne Killer"
06 Orchid - "Wizard Of War"
07.Scorpion Child - "Polygon Of Eyes"
Side B:
01 Opeth - "Sorceress"
02 Enslaved - "One Thousand Years Of Pain"
03 Avatarium - "The Girl With The Raven Mask"
04 The Doomsday Kingdom - "Never Machine"
LP 7:
Side A:
01 Suicide Silence - "Doris"
02 The Charm The Fury - "Down On The Ropes"
03 Forever Still - "Miss Madness"
04 Fallujah - "The Void Alone"
05 Fleshgod Apocalypse - "In Aeternum"
06 Aversions Crown - "Ophiophagy"
Side B:
01 Thy Art Is Murder - "Holy War"
02 Carnifex - "Drown Me In Blood"
03 Despised Icon - "Beast"
04 Rings Of Saturn - "Inadequate"
05 All Shall Perish - "There Is Nothing Left"
06 Bury Tomorrow - "Earthbound"
