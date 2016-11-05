LP 1:

Side A:



01 Dimmu Borgir - "Mourning Palace"

02 Hypocrisy - "Roswell 47"

03 Children Of Bodom - "Morrigan"

04 Behemoth - "Ov Fire And The Void"

05 Immortal - "Hordes To War"

06 Benediction - "The Grotesque"



Side B:

01 Carcass - "Unfit For Human Consumption"

02 Kataklysm - "In Shadows & Dust"

03 Memoriam - "Memoriam"

04 Soilwork - "As We Speak"

05 Cradle Of Filth - "Blackest Magick In Practice"

06 Equilibrium - "Born To Be Epic"



LP 2:

Side A:



01 Slayer - "Repentless"

02 Lamb Of God - "Still Echoes"

03 Testament - "More Than Meets The Eye"

04 Overkill - "Ironbound"

05 Exodus - "Salt The Wound"

06 Death Angel - "Sonic Beatdown"



Side B:

01 Kreator - "Gods Of Violence"

02 Anthrax - "For All Kings"

03 Machine Head - "Killers & Kings"

04 Destruction - "Thrash Till Death"

05 Tankard - "A Girl Called Cerveza"

06 Die Apokalyptischen Reiter - "Unter Der Asche"



LP 3:

Side A:



01 Accept - "Teutonic Terror"

02 Blind Guardian - "Fly"

03 Helloween - "Lost In America"

04 Primal Fear - "Seven Seals"

05 Threshold - "Staring At The Sun"

06 Rage - "The Devil Strikes Again"



Side B:



01 Sabaton - "To Hell And Back"

02 Edguy - "Superheroes"

03 Battle Beast - "Over The Top"

04 Metal Church - "Killing Your Time"

05 Doro - "Raise Your Fist In The Air"

06 Black Star Riders - "Heavy Fire"

07 Hammerfall - "Hearts On Fire"



LP 4:

Side A:



01 Nightwish - "Élan"

02 Avantasia - "Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose"

03 Amorphis - "Silver Bride"

04 Eluveitie - "Omnos"

05 Sonata Arctica - "The Wolves Die Young"

06 Luca Turilli's Rhapsody - "Rosenkreuz"



Side B:

01 Therion - "To Mega Therion"

02 Epica - "Never Enough"

03 Twilight Force - "Powerwind"

04 Symphony X - "Without You"

05 The Kovenant - "New World Order"



LP 5:

Side A:



01 In Flames - "The End"

02 Fear Factory - "Dielectric"

03 Pain - "Call Me"

04 Devil You Know - "Shattered Silence"

05 Mantar - "Era Borealis"

06 Grand Magus - "Triumph And Power"



Side B:



01 Meshuggah - "Future Breed Machine"

02 Hatebreed - "Honor Never Dies"

03 Sepultura - "I Am The Enemy"

04 Killer Be Killed - "Wings Of Feather And Wax"

05 Discharge - "Infected"

06 Agnostic Front - "The American Dream Died"

07 Soulfly - "We Sold Our Souls To Metal"

08 Madball - "Hardcore Lives"

09 Rise Of The Northstar - "Samurai Spirit"



LP 6:

Side A:



01 Blues Pills - "Lady In Gold"

02 Kadavar - "Last Living Dinosaur"

03 Witchcraft - "It's Not Because Of You"

04 Graveyard - "The Apple & The Tree"

05 Crobot - "Legend Of the Spaceborne Killer"

06 Orchid - "Wizard Of War"

07.Scorpion Child - "Polygon Of Eyes"



Side B:



01 Opeth - "Sorceress"

02 Enslaved - "One Thousand Years Of Pain"

03 Avatarium - "The Girl With The Raven Mask"

04 The Doomsday Kingdom - "Never Machine"



LP 7:

Side A:



01 Suicide Silence - "Doris"

02 The Charm The Fury - "Down On The Ropes"

03 Forever Still - "Miss Madness"

04 Fallujah - "The Void Alone"

05 Fleshgod Apocalypse - "In Aeternum"

06 Aversions Crown - "Ophiophagy"



Side B:



01 Thy Art Is Murder - "Holy War"

02 Carnifex - "Drown Me In Blood"

03 Despised Icon - "Beast"

04 Rings Of Saturn - "Inadequate"

05 All Shall Perish - "There Is Nothing Left"

06 Bury Tomorrow - "Earthbound"