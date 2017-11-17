Infos précédentes :
The Body en split-album avec Full of Hell - 13/08 12:17
The Body et Full of Hell s'associent pour un split-album : Ascending a mountain of heavy light. Il sort le 17 novembre et un premier morceau du fruit de cette collaboration est à découvrir avec "Earth is a cage". [plus d'infos]
The Body, Full of Hell
Split : Ascending a mountain of heavy light
Date de sortie : 17/11/2017
Earth is a cage
The king and bare
Didn't the night end
Our love conducted with shields aloft
Master's story
Farewell, man
I did not want to love you so
