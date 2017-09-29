Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 13/08/2017 à 12:06.
Loincloth 01Loincloth à la rentrée - 13/08 12:06

Loincloth sortira son nouvel album à la rentrée, le 29 septembre plus précisément chez Southern Lord. Un trailer de ce Psalm of the morbid whore est à la suite. [plus d'infos]

Loincloth - Psalm of the morbid whore
Loincloth
LP : Psalm of the morbid whore
Label : Southern Lord Date de sortie : 29/09/2017
Necro fucking satanae
Poroths
Clausa vulgate
Morbid whore
Pentacost dissident
Bestial infernal
Sigil ov five horns
Let the snakes decide
Ibex (To burn in hell is to refine)





