Loincloth à la rentrée - 13/08 12:06
Loincloth sortira son nouvel album à la rentrée, le 29 septembre plus précisément chez Southern Lord. Un trailer de ce Psalm of the morbid whore est à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Necro fucking satanae
Poroths
Clausa vulgate
Morbid whore
Pentacost dissident
Bestial infernal
Sigil ov five horns
Let the snakes decide
Ibex (To burn in hell is to refine)
