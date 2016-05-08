Posté par Mike69270.
Leo reprend la sorcière brulée de Radiohead - 11/08 17:30
Leo Moracchioli a repris le titre de Radiohead, "Burn the witch", qui figure sur leur dernier album, A moon shaped pool. [plus d'infos]
Radiohead
LP : A moon shaped pool
Label : XL Recordings
Burn the witch
Daydreaming
Decks dark
Desert island disk
Ful stop
Glass eyes
Identikit
The numbers
Present tense
Tinker tailor soldier sailor rich man poor man beggar man thief
True love waits
