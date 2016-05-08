Infos précédentes :

radiohead_band.jpgLeo reprend la sorcière brulée de Radiohead - 11/08 17:30

Leo Moracchioli a repris le titre de Radiohead, "Burn the witch", qui figure sur leur dernier album, A moon shaped pool. [plus d'infos]

Radiohead - A moon shaped pool
Radiohead
LP : A moon shaped pool
Label : XL Recordings Date de sortie : 08/05/2016
Burn the witch
Daydreaming
Decks dark
Desert island disk
Ful stop
Glass eyes
Identikit
The numbers
Present tense
Tinker tailor soldier sailor rich man poor man beggar man thief
True love waits





