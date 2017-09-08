Infos précédentes :

Burn - Do or dieBurn et l'identité morte - 10/08 17:37

Burn a lâché un nouveau morceau avec "Dead identity". Le morceau sera présent sur Do or die. [plus d'infos]

Burn - Do or die
Burn
LP : Do or die
Label : Deathwish Inc. Date de sortie : 08/09/2017
Fate
Ill together
Flame
Beauty
Dead identity
Do or die
Last great sea
New morality
Unfuck yourself
Climb out





