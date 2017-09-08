Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 10/08/2017 à 17:37.
Modéré le 10/08/2017 à 17:37.
Burn et l'identité morte - 10/08 17:37
Burn a lâché un nouveau morceau avec "Dead identity". Le morceau sera présent sur Do or die. [plus d'infos]
Burn
LP : Do or die
Label : Deathwish Inc.
LP : Do or die
Label : Deathwish Inc.
- Deathwish Inc. (241 hits)
Fate
Ill together
Flame
Beauty
Dead identity
Do or die
Last great sea
New morality
Unfuck yourself
Climb out
Ill together
Flame
Beauty
Dead identity
Do or die
Last great sea
New morality
Unfuck yourself
Climb out
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires