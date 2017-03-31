Infos précédentes :
Mastodon sera bien entouré pour sa tournée européenne puisqu'ils seront en présence de Red Fang et Russian Circles. Les groupes seront de passage à L'Elysée Montmartre le 29 novembre. Emperor of sand est toujours en chronique dans le Mag #28. [plus d'infos]
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god
11/10 Berlin, GER - Huxley
11/12 Munich, GER - Backstage Werk
11/13 Vienna, AUT - Arena
11/15 Brussels, BEL - AB
11/17 Amsterdam, NET - Melkweg
11/19 Stockholm, SWE - Munchenbrewery
11/20 Oslo, NOR - Sentrum Scene
11/22 Copenhagen, DEN - Vega Main Hall
11/23 Leipzig, GER - Haus Auensee
11/27 Milan, ITA - Live Club
11/28 Zurich, SWI - Komplex
11/29 Paris, FRA - Elysee Montmartre
11/30 Luxembourg, LUX - Rockhall Club
12/02 Cardiff, UK - Great Hall
12/04 Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall
12/05 Nottingham, UK - Rock City
12/06 Newcastle, UK - Northumbria University
12/07 Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
12/09 Manchester, UK - Academy
12/10 London, UK - Brixton Academy
