Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/08/2017 à 17:53.
Modéré le 08/08/2017 à 17:53.
Get The Infinite punishment - 08/08 17:53
Get The Shot vient de sortir ce vendredi son nouvel album, Infinite punishment, via New Damage Records (Comeback Kid, Powerflo, Hundred Suns, etc.). Il est en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp.
Get The Shot vient de sortir ce vendredi son nouvel album, Infinite punishment, via New Damage Records (Comeback Kid, Powerflo, Hundred Suns, etc.). Il est en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp.
[ Infinite punishment: Bandcamp ] [plus d'infos]
Get the Shot
LP : Infinite punishment
Label : New Damage Records
LP : Infinite punishment
Label : New Damage Records
- New Damage Records: Label (11 hits)
Purgation
Faith reaper
Waging death
Blackened sun
Hellbringer
Absolute sacrifice
Demon stomp
Evil rites
Eternal decay
Profaner
Slayed kings
Den of torments
Faith reaper
Waging death
Blackened sun
Hellbringer
Absolute sacrifice
Demon stomp
Evil rites
Eternal decay
Profaner
Slayed kings
Den of torments
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires