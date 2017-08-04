Infos précédentes :

Get The Shot vient de sortir ce vendredi son nouvel album, Infinite punishment, via New Damage Records (Comeback Kid, Powerflo, Hundred Suns, etc.). Il est en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp.
Get the Shot
LP : Infinite punishment
Label : New Damage Records Date de sortie : 04/08/2017
Purgation
Faith reaper
Waging death
Blackened sun
Hellbringer
Absolute sacrifice
Demon stomp
Evil rites
Eternal decay
Profaner
Slayed kings
Den of torments

