Slayer a filmé son concert donné au Forum d'Inglewood en Californie ce vendredi en vue d'une prochaine sortie DVD/Blu-ray. [plus d'infos]
Delusions of saviour
Repentless
Take control
Vices
Cast the first stone
When the stillness comes
Chasing death
Implode
Piano wire
Atrocity vendor
You against you
Pride in prejudice
Setliste du concert :
Repentless
The antichrist
Disciple
Postmortem
Hate worldwide
War ensemble
When the stillness comes
You against you
Mandatory suicide
Hallowed point
Dead skin mask
Born of fire
Cast the first stone
Bloodline
Seasons in the abyss
Hell awaits
South of heaven
Raining blood
Chemical warfare
Angel of death
