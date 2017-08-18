Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/08/2017 à 16:37.
Le refuge de Steven - 06/08 16:37
Steven Wilson a dévoilé le morceau "Refuge", qui sera présent sur To the bone. [plus d'infos]
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn
