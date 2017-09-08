Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 04/08/2017 à 08:35.
Modéré le 04/08/2017 à 08:35.
CBK clippe sous contrôle - 04/08 08:35
Comeback Kid a mis en images son titre "Surrender control". Outsider sort le 8 septembre. [plus d'infos]
Comeback Kid
LP : Outsider
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Outsider
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (208 hits)
- New Damage Records: Label (11 hits)
Outsider
Surrender control
Absolute (feat. Devin Townsend)
Hell of a scene
Somewhere, somehow
Consumed the vision
I'll be that
Outrage (Fresh face, stale cause)
Blindspot
Livid, I'm prime
Recover
Throw that stone
Moment in time
Surrender control
Absolute (feat. Devin Townsend)
Hell of a scene
Somewhere, somehow
Consumed the vision
I'll be that
Outrage (Fresh face, stale cause)
Blindspot
Livid, I'm prime
Recover
Throw that stone
Moment in time
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires