Breaking the law (Reprise deGod save the Queen (Reprise desHeroes (Reprise deStarstruck (Reprise deCat scratch fever (Reprise deJumpin' Jack Flash (Reprise deSympathy for the devil (Reprise deHellraiser (Reprise d'Rockaway beach (Reprise deShoot 'em down (Reprise deWhiplash (Reprise de