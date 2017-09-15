Posté par Mike69270.
Un cafard chez les Foo - 02/08 23:28
L'ex-Beatles John McCartney apparaîtra, à la batterie, sur le prochain Foo Fighters, Concrete and gold. [plus d'infos]
Foo Fighters
LP : Concrete and gold
Label : RCA Records
LP : Concrete and gold
Label : RCA Records
T-shirt
Run
Make it right
Sky is a neighborhood
La dee da"
Dirty water
Arrows
Happy ever after (Zero hour)
Sunday rain
The line
Concrete and gold
