Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 29/07/2017 à 16:43.
Alter Bridge - FortressAlter Bridge coté live - 29/07 16:43

Alter Bridge a mis e ligne la version live de son morceau "The other side" captée lors de leur présence au Download Festival anglais et aussi sur leur passage à l'O2 Arena de Londres. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Alter Bridge - Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities
Alter Bridge
Live : Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities
Label : Napalm Records Date de sortie : 08/09/2017
CD 1
The writing on the wall
Come to life
Addicted to pain
Ghost of days gone by
Cry of achilles
The other side
Farther than the sun
Ties that blind
Water rising
Crows on a wire
Watch over you
(solo acoustique)
CD 2
Isolation
Blackbird
Metalingus
Open your eyes
Show me a leader
Rise today
Poison in your veins
My champion
CD 3
Breathe
Cruel sun
Solace
New way to live
The damage done
We don't care at all
Zero
Home
Never borne to follow
Never say die (Outright)
Symphony of agony (The last of our kind)





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page