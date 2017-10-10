Infos précédentes :

Stick To Your Guns - True viewStick To Your Guns pour octobre - 27/07 22:49

Le nouvel album des Stick To Your Guns est attendu pour le 10 octobre via Pure Noise et sera nommé True view. Tu peux te faire une première idée de cet opus avec ce morceau, "The sun, the moon, the truth: penance of self". [plus d'infos]

Stick To Your Guns - True view
Stick To Your Guns
LP : True view
Date de sortie : 10/10/2017
3 feet from peace
The sun, the moon, the truth: penance of self
Married to the noise
Delinelle
Cave canem
56
The inner authority: realization of self
You are free
Doomed by you
The better days before me
Owed nothing
Through the chain link
The reach for me: forgiveness of self





