Mastodon - The hunter

Mastodon a mis en images son "Sultan's curse", extrait d'Emperor of sand. [plus d'infos]

Mastodon - Emperor of sand
Mastodon
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Sultan's curse
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god





