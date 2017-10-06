Posté par Mike69270.
Toutes les jolies filles de The Darkness - 21/07 17:15
"All the pretty girls" est le premier extrait du prochain The Darkness dont le nouvel album, Pinewood smile, sortira le 6 octobre via Cooking Vinyl. [plus d'infos]
All the pretty girls
Buccaneers of hispaniola
Solid gold
Southern trains
Why don't the beautiful cry?
Japanese prisoner of love
Lay down with me, Barbara
I wish I was in heaven
Happiness
Stampede of love
