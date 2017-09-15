Infos précédentes :
Prophets of Rage lance leur nouveau clip - 20/07 21:25
Les Prophets of Rage viennent de sortir leur nouveau clip pour le morceau "Living on the 110". [plus d'infos]
Prophets of Rage
EP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
- Caroline International: SIte officiel (10 hits)
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit
