WITTR dans l'oeil du serpent - 19/07 16:47
Wolves In The Throne Room vient de sortir un clip pour illustrer le morceau "Born in the serpent's eye" tiré de Thrice woven. [plus d'infos]
Wolves in the Throne Room
LP : Thrice woven
Date de sortie : 22/09/2017
Born from the serpent's eye
The old ones are with us
Angrboda
Mother owl, father ocean
Fires roar in the palace of the moon
