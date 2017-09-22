Infos précédentes :

Wolves in the Throne Room - Celestial lineage

Wolves In The Throne Room vient de sortir un clip pour illustrer le morceau "Born in the serpent's eye" tiré de Thrice woven. [plus d'infos]

Wolves in the Throne Room - Thrice woven
Wolves in the Throne Room
LP : Thrice woven
Date de sortie : 22/09/2017
Born from the serpent's eye
The old ones are with us
Angrboda
Mother owl, father ocean
Fires roar in the palace of the moon





