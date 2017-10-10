Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/07/2017 à 19:55.
Alter Bridge - Fortress10/10/17 pour Alter Bridge - 17/07 19:55

Alter Bridge en tournée européenne à l'automne assurera une date parisienne à L'Elysée Montmartre le 10 octobre. En support de son dernier album The last hero. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Alter Bridge - The last hero
Alter Bridge
LP : The last hero
Label : Napalm Records Date de sortie : 07/10/2016
Show me a leader
The writing on the wall
The other
My champion
Poison in your veins
Cradle to the grave
Losing Patience
This side of fate
You will be remembered
Crows on a wire
Twilight
Island of fools
The last hero
Last of our kind (bonus)

10/02 London, UK - Royal Albert Hall (feat. The Parallax Orchestra)
10/03 London, UK - Royal Albert Hall (feat. The Parallax Orchestra)
10/05 Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall
10/07 Dublin, IRE - Olympia Theatre
10/08 Belfast, IRE - Ulster Hall
10/10 Paris, FRA - Elysee Montmartre
10/11 Groningen, NET - Oosterpoort
10/12 Stuttgart, GER - Posche Arena
10/15 Hannover, GER - Swiss Life Hall
10/16 Oberhausen, GER - Turbinenhalle
10/18 Vienna, AUT - Gasometer
10/20 Warsaw, POL - Progresja
10/22 Budapest, HUN - Sportarena
10/24 Zurich, SWI - Samsung Hall
10/26 Barcelona, SPA - Razzmatazz 1
10/27 Madrid, SPA - La Riviera
10/29 Lisbon, POR - Coliseu

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page