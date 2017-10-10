Infos précédentes :
Alter Bridge en tournée européenne à l'automne assurera une date parisienne à L'Elysée Montmartre le 10 octobre. En support de son dernier album The last hero. [plus d'infos]
LP : The last hero
Label : Napalm Records
The writing on the wall
The other
My champion
Poison in your veins
Cradle to the grave
Losing Patience
This side of fate
You will be remembered
Crows on a wire
Twilight
Island of fools
The last hero
Last of our kind (bonus)
10/02 London, UK - Royal Albert Hall (feat. The Parallax Orchestra)
10/03 London, UK - Royal Albert Hall (feat. The Parallax Orchestra)
10/05 Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall
10/07 Dublin, IRE - Olympia Theatre
10/08 Belfast, IRE - Ulster Hall
10/10 Paris, FRA - Elysee Montmartre
10/11 Groningen, NET - Oosterpoort
10/12 Stuttgart, GER - Posche Arena
10/15 Hannover, GER - Swiss Life Hall
10/16 Oberhausen, GER - Turbinenhalle
10/18 Vienna, AUT - Gasometer
10/20 Warsaw, POL - Progresja
10/22 Budapest, HUN - Sportarena
10/24 Zurich, SWI - Samsung Hall
10/26 Barcelona, SPA - Razzmatazz 1
10/27 Madrid, SPA - La Riviera
10/29 Lisbon, POR - Coliseu
