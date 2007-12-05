The Breeders seront à Paris à La gaité lyrique le 27 octobre. Leur dernier album date de 2008... [ plus d'infos ]

10-15 Glasgow, Scotland - ABC

10-16 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

10-17 Manchester, England - Academy 2

10-18 London, England - Electric Ballroom

10-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max

10-23 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

10-24 Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen

10-25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

10-27 Paris, France - Gaite Lyrique

10-29 St. Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Centre

11-01 Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

11-03 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

11-04 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

11-05 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

11-06 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11-08 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11-09 Seattle, WA - Showbox at Market

11-12 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

11-13 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre