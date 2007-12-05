Modéré le 16/07/2017 à 00:24.
The Breeders seront à Paris à La gaité lyrique le 27 octobre. Leur dernier album date de 2008... [plus d'infos]
10-15 Glasgow, Scotland - ABC
10-16 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
10-17 Manchester, England - Academy 2
10-18 London, England - Electric Ballroom
10-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max
10-23 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
10-24 Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen
10-25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
10-27 Paris, France - Gaite Lyrique
10-29 St. Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Centre
11-01 Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
11-03 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
11-04 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
11-05 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
11-06 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11-08 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11-09 Seattle, WA - Showbox at Market
11-12 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
11-13 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
