Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/07/2017 à 19:57.
Modéré le 14/07/2017 à 19:57.
Du clip pour The Lurking Fear - 14/07 19:57
The Lurking Fear a dévoilé le clip du morceau "The infernal dread", extrait de Out of the voiceless grave. [plus d'infos]
The Lurking Fear
EP : Out of the voiceless grave
Label : Century Media
EP : Out of the voiceless grave
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (159 hits)
Out of the voiceless grave
Vortex spawn
The starving gods of old
The infernal dread
With death engraved in their bones
Upon black winds
Teeth of the dark plains
The cold jaws of death
Tongued with foul flames
Winged death
Tentacles of blackened horror
Beneath menacing sands
Vortex spawn
The starving gods of old
The infernal dread
With death engraved in their bones
Upon black winds
Teeth of the dark plains
The cold jaws of death
Tongued with foul flames
Winged death
Tentacles of blackened horror
Beneath menacing sands
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires