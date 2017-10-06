Infos précédentes :

Liam GallagherLiam clippe Chinatown - 12/07 23:08

Liam Gallagher (ex-Oasis, ex-Beady Eye) a clippé "Chinatown", extrait de son prochain premier album solo, As you were. [plus d'infos]

Liam Gallagher - As you were
Liam Gallagher
LP : As you were
Label : Warner Music Group Date de sortie : 06/10/2017
Wall of glass
Bold
Greedy soul
Paper crown
For what it's worth
When I'm in need
You better run
I get by
Chinatown
Come back to me
Universal gleam
I've all I need
Doesn't have to be that way
All my people / All mankind
I never wanna be like you





