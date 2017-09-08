Infos précédentes :

Comeback Kid à Sauvigny (2008)Du son pour CBK - 12/07 22:51

Comeback Kid a dévoilé "Somewhere, somehow", extrait d'Outsider leur prochain album. [plus d'infos]

Comeback Kid - Outsider
Comeback Kid
LP : Outsider
Label : Nuclear Blast Label : New Damage Records Date de sortie : 08/09/2017
Outsider
Surrender control
Absolute (feat. Devin Townsend)
Hell of a scene
Somewhere, somehow
Consumed the vision
I'll be that
Outrage (Fresh face, stale cause)
Blindspot
Livid, I'm prime
Recover
Throw that stone
Moment in time





