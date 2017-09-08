Posté par Mike69270.
"Goodnight alt-right" est donc le premier extrait d'Only death is real, le prochain Stray From The Path. [plus d'infos]
Stray From The Path
EP : Only death is real
Label : Sumerian Records
The opening move
Loudest in the room
Goodnight alt-right
Let's make a deal
They always take the guru
Plead the fifth
Strange fiction (Invité Keith Buckley)
All day & a night (Invité Bryan Garris)
The house always wins (feat. Vinnie Paz)
Only death is real
