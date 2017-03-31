Infos précédentes :

Mastodon - The hunterMastodon se montre chez Conan - 11/07 22:21

"Show yourself" de Mastodon en live sur le plateau de Conan O'Brien, c'était lundi soir aux US et c'est bien évidemment sur le web que ça se regarde en replay. [plus d'infos]

Mastodon - Emperor of sand
Mastodon
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Sultan's curse
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god





