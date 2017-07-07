Infos précédentes :
- Ministry sort un live de 1990
- Wacken Open Air @ Arte.tv
- Ministry au boulot après sa tournée
- Ministry vs Les républicains.
- Ministry au Motocultor !
- S2M en streaming
- Nouveau titre pour SMM
- Surgical Meth Machine invisible
- L'affiche finale de l'Xtreme Fest 2016
- Le side-project d'Al Jourgensen embarqué avec Nuclear Blast
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/07/2017 à 21:51.
Modéré le 08/07/2017 à 21:51.
Ministry sort un live de 1990 - 08/07 21:51
Ministry vient de mettre en ligne sur Bandcamp un nouvel album live tiré d'une performance datant du 22 février 1990. Pour écouter ce Live Necronomicon, c'est à ce lien.
Ministry vient de mettre en ligne sur Bandcamp un nouvel album live tiré d'une performance datant du 22 février 1990. Pour écouter ce Live Necronomicon, c'est à ce lien.
[ Live Necronomicon: Bandcamp ] [plus d'infos]
Ministry
LP : Live Necronomicon
Date de sortie : 07/07/2017
LP : Live Necronomicon
Date de sortie : 07/07/2017
Breathe
The missing
The deity
Man should surrender
No bunny
Smothered hope
So what
Burning inside
Thieves
Stigmata
Public image
The power of lard
Hellfudge
The land of rape & honey
The missing
The deity
Man should surrender
No bunny
Smothered hope
So what
Burning inside
Thieves
Stigmata
Public image
The power of lard
Hellfudge
The land of rape & honey
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires