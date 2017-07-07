Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/07/2017 à 21:51.
Ministry - Enjoy The Quiet - Live At Wacken 2012Ministry sort un live de 1990 - 08/07 21:51

Ministry vient de mettre en ligne sur Bandcamp un nouvel album live tiré d'une performance datant du 22 février 1990. Pour écouter ce Live Necronomicon, c'est à ce lien.
[us] Live Necronomicon: Bandcamp External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Ministry - Live Necronomicon
Ministry
LP : Live Necronomicon
Date de sortie : 07/07/2017
Breathe
The missing
The deity
Man should surrender
No bunny
Smothered hope
So what
Burning inside
Thieves
Stigmata
Public image
The power of lard
Hellfudge
The land of rape & honey

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page