Posté par Oli.
Modéré le 03/07/2017 à 18:28.
Modéré le 03/07/2017 à 18:28.
Porn Inside - 03/07 18:28
Porn annonce la sortie de son album The ogre inside pour le 20 octobre. Plus de détails dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
Porn
LP : The Ogre inside
Date de sortie : 20/10/2017
LP : The Ogre inside
Date de sortie : 20/10/2017
Sunset of cruelty
She holds my will
Nothing but the blood
May be the last time
Close the window
Death does not last forever
Heavy is the crown
You will be death of me ( and i will wait for you )
The Ogre inside
She holds my will
Nothing but the blood
May be the last time
Close the window
Death does not last forever
Heavy is the crown
You will be death of me ( and i will wait for you )
The Ogre inside
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires