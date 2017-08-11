Posté par Mike69270.
The vortex Fear - 02/07 12:10
The Lurking Fear a sorti un nouvel extrait de Out of the voiceless grave, leur premier album. Ce morceau s'appelle "Vortex spawn" et il s'écoute par là. [plus d'infos]
The Lurking Fear
EP : Out of the voiceless grave
Label : Century Media
Out of the voiceless grave
Vortex spawn
The starving gods of old
The infernal dread
With death engraved in their bones
Upon black winds
Teeth of the dark plains
The cold jaws of death
Tongued with foul flames
Winged death
Tentacles of blackened horror
Beneath menacing sands
