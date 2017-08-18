Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 01/07/2017 à 15:41.
Modéré le 01/07/2017 à 15:41.
Steven Wilson de permanence avec une musique - 01/07 15:41
Steven Wilson a dévoilé un nouveau titre de To the bone avec "Permanating". [plus d'infos]
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International
- Caroline International: SIte officiel (8 hits)
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires