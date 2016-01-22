Infos précédentes :

Megadeth espère entrer en studio pour novembre/décembre pour mettre en boîte le successeur de Dystopia. [plus d'infos]

Megadeth - Dystopia
Megadeth
LP : Dystopia
Label : Universal Date de sortie : 22/01/2016
The threat is real
Dystopia
Fatal illusion
Death from within
Bullet to the brain
Post american world
Poisonous shadows
Look who's talking
Conquer or die
Lying in state
The emperor
Last dying wish
Foreign policy (reprise de Fear)

