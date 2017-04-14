Posté par Mike69270.
La bête dans NFNO - 26/06 18:34
"The beast within" de Nothing From No One a droit à une lyric-vidéo. Le morceau est présent sur le premier EP du groupe, The painful truth, dont tu trouveras la chronique dans le Mag #28 très très prochainement... [plus d'infos]
Nothing From No One
EP : The painful truth
Label : Send the Wood Music
- Send the Wood Music (138 hits)
Versus mankind
Control freak (Invité : Danny d'Angel Crew)
Shotgun justice (Invité : Tristan de WeaksaW)
Outsiders (Invité : Vince d'Alea Jacta Est)
The beast within
Undertaker (Invité : Thiago de Worst)
