LPs:



- Black Sabbath

- Paranoid

- Master Of Reality (including original fold-out colour poster)

- Vol. 4

- Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

- Sabotage

- Technical Ecstasy

- Never Say Die!



- 2 x rare 7" singles, reproduced in their original sleeves:



- Japanese version of Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games With Me)/Black Sabbath.



- Chilean version of Paranoid/The Wizard (only 100 copies of the original radio promo were pressed).



- Crucifix shaped Black Sabbath USB stick, exclusive to this box set, which can be worn round the neck and contains MQA high definition audio of the first eight Black Sabbath albums.



- The extremely rare The Ten Year War brochure, reproduced from the original publication.



- Hardback book, featuring accolades from the cream of rock royalty, coupled with official and candid iconic photography of the band during their 1970s tours, recording sessions and photo-shoots.



- Tenth Anniversary World Tour 1978 Official Programme, impeccably reproduced.



- Reprinted tour poster from the 1972 Seattle Centre Arena show.



- Box set is individually numbered.