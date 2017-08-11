Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 16/06/2017 à 22:42.
Modéré le 16/06/2017 à 22:42.
The Lurking Fear s'annonce - 16/06 22:42
The Lurking Fear nous en apprend davantage sur les détails de son premier album. Il s'intitulera Out of the voiceless grave et sortira le 11 août via Century Media. La couverture et le détail des pistes sont présentés ci-après. [plus d'infos]
The Lurking Fear
EP : Out of the voiceless grave
Label : Century Media
EP : Out of the voiceless grave
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (155 hits)
Out of the voiceless grave
Vortex spawn
The starving gods of old
The infernal dread
With death engraved in their bones
Upon black winds
Teeth of the dark plains
The cold jaws of death
Tongued with foul flames
Winged death
Tentacles of blackened horror
Beneath menacing sands
Vortex spawn
The starving gods of old
The infernal dread
With death engraved in their bones
Upon black winds
Teeth of the dark plains
The cold jaws of death
Tongued with foul flames
Winged death
Tentacles of blackened horror
Beneath menacing sands
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires