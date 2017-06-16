Infos précédentes :

Tombs - All empires fallTombs en totale annihilation - 15/06 22:15

The grand annihilation, le nouvel album de Tombs, sort demain. Il s'écoute dès à présent à cette adresse.
[us] The grand annihilation: Soundcloud External ] [plus d'infos]

Tombs - The grand annihilation
Tombs
LP : The grand annihilation
Label : Metal Blade Date de sortie : 16/06/2017
Black sun horizon
Cold
Old wounds
November wolves
Underneath
Way of the storm
Shadows at the end of the world
Walk with me in nightmares
Saturnalian
Temple of mars

