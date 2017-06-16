Posté par Mike69270.
Tombs en totale annihilation - 15/06 22:15
The grand annihilation, le nouvel album de Tombs, sort demain. Il s'écoute dès à présent à cette adresse.
[ The grand annihilation: Soundcloud ] [plus d'infos]
Tombs
LP : The grand annihilation
Label : Metal Blade
Metal Blade
Black sun horizon
Cold
Old wounds
November wolves
Underneath
Way of the storm
Shadows at the end of the world
Walk with me in nightmares
Saturnalian
Temple of mars
