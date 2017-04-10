Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/06/2017 à 21:58.
Fishing With Guns - Blood on the ropesFishing With Blood - 14/06 21:58

Fishing With Guns a sorti un nouvel EP en digital, Blood on the ropes, lequel est en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp.
[fr] Blood on the ropes: Bandcamp External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Fishing With Guns - Blood on the ropes
Fishing With Guns
EP : Blood on the ropes
Date de sortie : 10/04/2017
Dodge and counter
Motherfucking badass
Blood on the ropes
King of the crossroads
Reasons to cry

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page