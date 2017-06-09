Infos précédentes :

Rancid - ...Honor is all we knowAvenue du télégraphe pour Rancid - 09/06 09:56

Rancid a mis le morceau "Telegraph avenue" en ligne. Il est tiré de Trouble maker qui sort aujourd'hui. [plus d'infos]

Rancid - Trouble maker
Rancid
LP : Trouble maker
Label : Hellcat Records Label : Epitaph Date de sortie : 09/06/2017
Track fast
Ghost of a chance
Telegraph avenue
An intimate close up of a street punk trouble maker
Where I'm going
Buddy
Farewell Lola Blue
All american neighborhood
Bovver rock and roll
Make it out alive
Molly make up your mind
I got them blues again
Beauty of the pool hall
Say goodbye to our heroes
I kept a promise
Cold cold blood
This is not the end
We arrived on time (bonus)
Go on rise up (bonus)





