Avenue du télégraphe pour Rancid - 09/06
Rancid a mis le morceau "Telegraph avenue" en ligne. Il est tiré de Trouble maker qui sort aujourd'hui. [plus d'infos]
Rancid
LP : Trouble maker
Label : Hellcat Records
LP : Trouble maker
Label : Hellcat Records
Track fast
Ghost of a chance
Telegraph avenue
An intimate close up of a street punk trouble maker
Where I'm going
Buddy
Farewell Lola Blue
All american neighborhood
Bovver rock and roll
Make it out alive
Molly make up your mind
I got them blues again
Beauty of the pool hall
Say goodbye to our heroes
I kept a promise
Cold cold blood
This is not the end
We arrived on time (bonus)
Go on rise up (bonus)
