L'âme noire de KoRn - 07/06 20:43
KoRn a présenté son nouveau clip réalisé pour son morceau "Black is the soul", extrait de The serenity of suffering. [plus d'infos]
KoRn
LP : The serenity of suffering
Production : Nick Raskulinecz
Label : Roadrunner
Insane
Rotting in vain
Black is the soul
The hating
A different world (Avec Corey Taylor en guest)
Take me
Everything falls apart
Die yet another night
When you're not there
Next in line
Please come for me
