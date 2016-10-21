Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 07/06/2017 à 20:43.
korn_korn.jpgL'âme noire de KoRn - 07/06 20:43

KoRn a présenté son nouveau clip réalisé pour son morceau "Black is the soul", extrait de The serenity of suffering. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
KoRn - The serenity of suffering
KoRn
LP : The serenity of suffering
Production : Nick Raskulinecz
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 21/10/2016
Insane
Rotting in vain
Black is the soul
The hating
A different world (Avec Corey Taylor en guest)
Take me
Everything falls apart
Die yet another night
When you're not there
Next in line
Please come for me





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page