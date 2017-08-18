Infos précédentes :

Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.Un bout d'asile à Steven Wilson - 06/06 20:06

Un extrait de "The same asylum as before", issu du prochain Steven Wilson, To the bone, est dispo ici. [plus d'infos]

Steven Wilson - To the bone
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 18/08/2017
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn





