Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/06/2017 à 20:06.
Un bout d'asile à Steven Wilson - 06/06 20:06
Un extrait de "The same asylum as before", issu du prochain Steven Wilson, To the bone, est dispo ici. [plus d'infos]
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International
- Caroline International: SIte officiel (5 hits)
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn
