Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/06/2017 à 09:18.
Modéré le 03/06/2017 à 09:18.
Des échos chez CoL - 03/06 09:18
Un nouveau morceau du DVD de Cult of Luna, Years in a day, est dispo sur le tube pour "Echoes". [plus d'infos]
Cult of Luna
CD+DVD : Years in a day
Label : Indie Recordings
CD+DVD : Years in a day
Label : Indie Recordings
- Indie Recordings (63 hits)
The sweep
Light chaser
Owlwood
Echoes
I: The weapon
Waiting for you
Marching to the heartbeats
Finland
Back to chapel town
And with her came the birds
Thirtyfour
Dim
Dark city, dead man
