Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/06/2017 à 23:00.
Prophets of Rage - The party's overTous les détails des Prophets of Rage - 02/06 23:00

Les Prophets of Rage sortiront donc leur nouvel album éponyme le 15 septembre prochain via Caroline International (Eagles of Death Metal, Bush, Travis, etc.). Les trackliste et artwork sont dans la fiche du disque. [plus d'infos]

EP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 15/09/2017
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit

