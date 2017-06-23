Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/06/2017 à 22:17.
Modéré le 02/06/2017 à 22:17.
Powerflo victime d'une circonstance - 02/06 22:17
Tandis que B-Real s'éclate avec les Prophets of Rage, Sen Dog, l'autre tête pensante de Cypress Hill, lâche son nouveau clip pour "Victim of circumstance" avec son nouveau supergroupe Powerflo. [plus d'infos]
Powerflo
LP : Powerflo
Label : New Damage Records
LP : Powerflo
Label : New Damage Records
- New Damage Records: Label (5 hits)
My M.O.
Resistance
Where I stay
Crushing that
Less than a human
The grind
Victim of circumstance
Made it this way
Finish the game
Up and out of me
Start a war
