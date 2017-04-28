Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 31/05/2017 à 22:03.
De l'Ultra Clip - 31/05 22:03
Les joyeux déjantés d'Ultra Vomit ont délivré un nouveau clip, tout aussi déjanté, pour "Kammthaar". Sorti tout droit de Panzer surprise !. Bien délirant ! [plus d'infos]
Ultra Vomit
LP : Panzer suprise !
Label : Verycords
- Verycords (115 hits)
Entooned
Kammthaar
Un chien géant
Takoyaki
Super sexe
Hyper sexe
La bouillie I
E-TRON (digital caca)
Le train fantôme
Calojira
La bouillie II
Jésus
Anthracte
Keken
La bouillie III
Noël
Pink Pantera
La ch'nille
La bouillie IV
Batman vs Predator
Pipi vs caca
Evier metal
