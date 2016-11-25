Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 30/05/2017 à 22:14.
Modéré le 30/05/2017 à 22:14.
Gnô mérite de mourir - 30/05 22:14
Le tout nouveau clip de Gnô pour "Deserve to die" est visible par là. Le titre est tiré de Sick princess. [plus d'infos]
Gnö
LP : Sick princess
Label : Send the Wood Music
- Send the Wood Music (136 hits)
Love is over
Lose control
Deserve to die
Shine like heroes
Indeep
Gone with the strings (feat. Christophe Godin)
Sick princess
Don't you see it coming
Moron (feat Arnaud Strobl)
Secret
Black widow
Real / Unreal
