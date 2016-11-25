Infos précédentes :

Le tout nouveau clip de Gnô pour "Deserve to die" est visible par là. Le titre est tiré de Sick princess. [plus d'infos]

Gnô - Sick princess
Gnö
LP : Sick princess
Label : Send the Wood Music Date de sortie : 25/11/2016
Love is over
Lose control
Deserve to die
Shine like heroes
Indeep
Gone with the strings (feat. Christophe Godin)
Sick princess
Don't you see it coming
Moron (feat Arnaud Strobl)
Secret
Black widow
Real / Unreal





