Powerflo tease sa victime - 30/05 21:52
Powerflo va sortir un nouveau clip cette semaine pour le morceau "Victim of circumstance". En voici un teaser. [plus d'infos]
Powerflo
LP : Powerflo
Label : New Damage Records
My M.O.
Resistance
Where I stay
Crushing that
Less than a human
The grind
Victim of circumstance
Made it this way
Finish the game
Up and out of me
Start a war
