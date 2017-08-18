Infos précédentes :

To the bone est le nom du prochain Steven Wilson, à paraître chez Caroline International (Eagles of Death Metal, Prophets of Rage, etc.) le 18 août prochain. "Pariah", premier extrait de cet album, s'écoute ici. [plus d'infos]

Steven Wilson - To the bone
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 18/08/2017
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn





