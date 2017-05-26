CD

Aggressive

Hated

Loser

Fair weather friend

Burnout

Sick of me

Censored

Always dead

However you want it said

Find a way

Rock is dead

King of anything

Hated (Acoustique)

Sick of me (Acoustique)

Aggressive (Live à la BBC Maida Vale)

Rock is dead (Live à la BBC Maida Vale)

Fair Weather Friend (Live à Columbus)

King of anything (Live à Columbus)

DVD

Burnout

Aggressive

Beaten in lips

Dead

Sick of me

Fair weather friend

Hated

The lines

I have a problem

Always dead

Rock ds dead

In between

King of anything

Body bag