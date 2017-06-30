Modéré le 23/05/2017 à 21:47.
"Song #3" de Stone Sour a fait l'objet d'un clip visible par là. Le morceau figure sur Hydrograd, leur prochain album. Le groupe foulera la scène du Bataclan pour une date française unique le 24 novembre. [plus d'infos]
LP : Hydrograd
Label : Roadrunner
Taipei person / Allah tea
Knievel has landed
Hydrograd
Song #3
Fabuless
The witness trees
Rose red violent blue (This song is dumb & So am I)
Thank god it's over
St. Marie
Mercy
Whiplash pants
Friday knights
Somebody stole my eyes
When the fever broke
11/10 Moscow, RUS - Stadium
11/15 Copenhagen, DEN - The Gray Hall
11/16 Stockholm, SWE - Annexet
11/17 Oslo, NOR - Sentrum Scene
11/19 Frankfurt, GER - Jahrhunderthalle
11/20 Berlin, GER - Columbiahalle
11/22 Brussels, BEL - AB
11/23 Eindhoven, NET - Klokgebouw
11/24 Paris, FRA - Bataclan
11/26 Luxembourg, LUX - Luxepo
11/27 Hamburg, GER - Sporthalle
11/29 Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena
11/30 Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
12/01 Brighton, UK - Centre
12/04 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy
12/05 Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena
12/08 Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro
12/10 Cologne, GER - Palladium
12/11 Munich, GER - Zenith
12/12 Vienna, AUT - Gasometer
12/14 Zurich, SWI - Samsung Hall
12/15 Milan, ITA - Alcatraz
