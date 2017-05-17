Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 19/05/2017 à 00:16.
SynopsysLe temps du streaming pour Synopsys - 19/05 00:16

Synopsys a mis en écoute intégrale son nouvel album Le temps du rêve.
[fr] Le temps du rêve: Bandcamp (2 hits)External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Synopsys - Le temps du rêve
Synopsys
LP : Le temps du rêve
Date de sortie : 17/05/2017
Morning in the wilderness
Reverie of rising star
Impulse
Leviathan
Into the abyss
Beyond the black ocean
Dusk
A whisper in the evening

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page