Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 12/05/2017 à 22:05.
Modéré le 12/05/2017 à 22:05.
At the Drive-in sur scène chez Kimmel - 12/05 22:05
Deux morceaux d'At the Drive-in joués sur la scène du Jimmy Kimmel Lvie! sont dispos sur le Tube avec "Hostage stamps" et "Call broken arrow", tous deux extraits d'in-ter a-li-a leur nouvel album. [plus d'infos]
At the drive-in
LP : in·ter a·li·a
Label : Rise Records
No wolf like the present
Continuum
Tilting at the univendor
Governed by contagions
Pendulum in a peasant dress
Incurably innocent
Call broken arrow
Holtzclaw
Torrentially cutshaw
Ghost-tape no.9
Hostage stamps
