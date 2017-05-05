Infos précédentes :

At the Drive-In - In/Casino/OutAt the Drive-in sur scène chez Kimmel - 12/05 22:05

Deux morceaux d'At the Drive-in joués sur la scène du Jimmy Kimmel Lvie! sont dispos sur le Tube avec "Hostage stamps" et "Call broken arrow", tous deux extraits d'in-ter a-li-a leur nouvel album. [plus d'infos]

At the Drive-in - in·ter a·li·a
At the drive-in
LP : in·ter a·li·a
Label : Rise Records Date de sortie : 05/05/2017
No wolf like the present
Continuum
Tilting at the univendor
Governed by contagions
Pendulum in a peasant dress
Incurably innocent
Call broken arrow
Holtzclaw
Torrentially cutshaw
Ghost-tape no.9
Hostage stamps











